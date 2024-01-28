Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 581,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,398. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.