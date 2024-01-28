Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $61,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

