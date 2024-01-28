SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $269.44 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,407.59 or 1.00032490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011261 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00202316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27197752 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $19,746,938.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

