Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 192,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 133,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

