Skillz Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,813 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 605% compared to the typical volume of 541 put options.

Skillz Stock Performance

SKLZ opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Skillz has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.04. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 139.77%. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Skillz will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $87,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Skillz by 547.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

