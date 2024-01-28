SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SLG stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $211,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.