Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$12.79 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

