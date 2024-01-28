Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.
About Slate Grocery REIT
