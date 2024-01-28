SmarDex (SDEX) Price Hits $0.0140

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $96.54 million and approximately $693,361.77 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01396593 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $1,384,644.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

