Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on Snap
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,715,553. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.