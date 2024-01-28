Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,636,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,715,553. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $623,522,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

