Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lifted by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 9.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.