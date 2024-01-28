Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $82.27 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,249 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.27% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $82,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.