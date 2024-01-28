Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 279,918 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.38% of Hologic worth $64,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.4 %

HOLX stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.