Sound Shore Management Inc CT Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $59,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.