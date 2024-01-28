Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 4,818 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.19% of Centene worth $70,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.3 %

CNC stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.