Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 526,483 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,483 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

