South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

SPFI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

