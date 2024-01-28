South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

