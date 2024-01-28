Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 768,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

