SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $83.43. SouthState shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 71,715 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

