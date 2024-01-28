Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

LUV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 143,304 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

