Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

