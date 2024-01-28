Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Neutral Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 19,403,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,281,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

