SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $132.47 million and $12.87 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28620293 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,891,250.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

