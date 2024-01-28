SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.