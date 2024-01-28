SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $381.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average of $352.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $382.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

