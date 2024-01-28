SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $48.10 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.