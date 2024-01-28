SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,162.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

