SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

