Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.81.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.71.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.