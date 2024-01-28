Spinnaker ETF Series – Langar Global HealthTech ETF (OTCMKTS:LGHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.90

Spinnaker ETF Series – Langar Global HealthTech ETF (OTCMKTS:LGHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as low as $10.01. Spinnaker ETF Series – Langar Global HealthTech ETF shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 718 shares traded.
Spinnaker ETF Series – Langar Global HealthTech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.
Spinnaker ETF Series – Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile
Lighthouse Bank provides commercial and personal banking products and services to individuals, professionals, small to medium-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings accounts, and personal banking services.
