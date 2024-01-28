Spire Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Spire has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.