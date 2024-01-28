SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 82377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.