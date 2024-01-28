Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.0 days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of STAEF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.
About Stanley Electric
