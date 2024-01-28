Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of STAEF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

