Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

