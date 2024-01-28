Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 65,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.