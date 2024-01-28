Stephens Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $98.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,750. GMS has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

