StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.