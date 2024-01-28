Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.