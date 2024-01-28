Stifel Nicolaus Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $60.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

BRBR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. 925,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

