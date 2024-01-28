Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $205.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $190.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.80. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.