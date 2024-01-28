Stifel Nicolaus Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.69. 1,392,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,896. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,194.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

