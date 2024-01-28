Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
