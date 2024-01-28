Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

