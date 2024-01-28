STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of STM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
