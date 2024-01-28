StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EchoStar by 27.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 735,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

