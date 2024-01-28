StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

