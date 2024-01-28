StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

