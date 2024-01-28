StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
