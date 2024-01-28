StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 4,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

