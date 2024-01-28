StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

